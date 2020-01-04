BLANCO, Texas — On Wednesday afternoon, KVUE received reports that Blanco County residents' tap water had turned brown in the area of Chimney Valley Road near Highway 165.

According to one Facebook post, the brown water appeared to be coming from Spring Branch Well, not far from where Kinder Morgan's controversial Permian Highway Pipeline was being trenched under the Blanco River. The post speculated that the pipeline may be the cause of the water's discoloration.

KVUE reached out to Kinder Morgan about whether the pipeline's construction had anything to do with the brown water. The company sent the following statement:

"On Saturday, March 28, Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) experienced an underground drilling fluid loss during construction in Blanco County, Texas. The drilling fluid is comprised of bentonite clay and water. Bentonite is a naturally occurring, non-hazardous, non-toxic clay. We strive for zero incidents and minimal environmental impact on all our construction projects. At this time, drilling operations have been suspended while the team evaluates the cause of the loss and determines the best path forward. We are working with affected landowners to address their needs. We are also consulting with our karst expert and the local water district manager to determine the best way to mitigate any current and future impacts. All of the appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified."

In February, a federal judge allowed Kinder Morgan to proceed with its construction plans for the Hill Country portion of the PHP, denying a temporary restraining order filed by several property owners in an attempt to prevent the pipeline's construction on their properties.

