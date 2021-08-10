Blanco begins Stage 5 water restrictions due to high usage; leak identified

Under Stage 5 restrictions, no one in this area is allowed to water their lawns or wash their cars.

BLANCO, Texas — The City of Blanco announced Stage 5 water restrictions on Tuesday.

According to the City, the Canyon Lake Water Supply Company says that Canyon Lake has reached its capacity due to high water usage in the area.

This means that Blanco is having to rely on its reserve water tank. According to a Facebook post from the City, that reserve water tank will not last more than a 24-hour period.

The City of Blanco was notified by Canyon Lake Water Supply Company a few hours ago that Canyon Lake has reached its... Posted by City of Blanco, Texas on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Under Stage 5 restrictions, no one in this area is allowed to water their lawns or wash their cars. Water is limited to essential use for health and safety only.

Blanco officials said they might have to consider terminating water services to certain users and are asking everyone to actively conserve water. Officials are also actively searching for leaks.

Blanco said at least one water leak was identified Tuesday evening and repairs are underway. A new restrictions assessment will be made Wednesday.