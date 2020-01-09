Suspicious package at Permian Highway Pipeline work site leads to evacuations, shelter-in-place orders

Blanco County officials said residents in the immediate area were evacuated and others nearby were ordered to shelter in place.

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Blanco County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a suspicious package at a Permian Highway Pipeline work site in the area of Chimney Valley Road on Tuesday.

Blanco County officials said residents in the immediate area were evacuated and others nearby were ordered to shelter in place. Roads in the area have been closed, officials said.

Kinder Morgan, the company behind the pipeline, sent KVUE the following statement about the incident:

"Earlier today, Permian Highway Pipeline contractors discovered a suspicious device at a work site in Blanco County, Texas. Work in the immediate vicinity has halted, the area has been cleared and secured, and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been notified. A Unified Command Center has been established, and an investigation is underway."

