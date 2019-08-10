AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin band is getting a lot of love from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Black Pumas, self-described as a psychedelic soul group. performed Monday night on the late-night talk show.

Singer Eric Burton and producer and guitarist Adrian Quesada released their self-titled debut album earlier this year.

The band is currently on a world tour, but they've got a few Texas shows coming up soon in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.

