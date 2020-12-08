Black Pumas, 4th Tap Brewing collaborate to create benefit beer

The Stay Gold Hoppy Pale Ale will benefit local social justice organizations.

AUSTIN, Texas — Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas have collaborated with 4th Tap Brewing Co-op to create a beer benefiting a few social justice organizations.

The beer was originally supposed to come out in May but was delayed because of COVID-19, which John Stecker from 4th Tap said allowed them more time to play around with the recipe.

Black Pumas bandmates Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton even had a say in the taste, adding they are big fans of beer.

"We had kind of specific ideas on what we both kind of like, and then we had a tasting in our manager's office and sent notes back in," said Quesada.

"This is an honor for us. I'm just happy that outside of having our own beer, you know, I think that we're both really happy to just be in support of what we both believe in," said Burton.

Quesada adds, "Just important in these times, you know, taking these opportunities and giving what we can back to the community, especially people of color, in these trying times."

Supporting the community is part of 4th Tap Brewing's mission.

"We recognize our space here is to provide an anchor for a lot of groups that may not have a place to go and perform. The other side of that is we try to support groups in the arts as much as we possibly can within our limited budget," said Stecker.

Recently, Black Pumas teamed up with Austin FC to create shirts that supported local music venues and record stores.