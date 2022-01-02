x
Black History

Here's how you can celebrate Black History Month in the Austin area

Here's a list of events you can attend throughout the month of February.

AUSTIN, Texas — February is Black History Month and there are plenty of events happening around the Austin area to celebrate Black Americans who have positively changed the world and our own neighborhoods. 

RichesArt Gallery American History Exhibit

In honor of Black History Month, RichesArt Gallery is hosting an interactive art exhibit showcasing the Black history that shaped the American experience. It will feature the work of 19 artists who will bring everything from watercolors to audio recording to take visitors on a journey exploring the Black experience. 

The exhibit will fun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 28 with an opening reception from 7-9 p.m. 

"Ataraxia" at the Austin Public Library 

The Austin Public Library Central location has an exhibit by Kel Brown called "Ataraxia," which features a series of paintings and drawings inspired by hip-hop, jazz and more. The exhibit is on the second floor of the central library until April 16. 

Health and Wellness Community Forum at the Austin Public Library 

The APL will hosts a community program where participants can share their health and wellness strategies for the new year. Dr. Jeff Hutchinson, a member of the Austin Black Physicians Association, will co-host the discussion. The event takes place Feb. 8 from 7-8 p.m. online. 

George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center 

The Carver Museum in Austin is hosting events throughout February to celebrate Black History Month. Events kick off with "Create & Heal: The Art of Movement," a dance workshop followed by a discussion of the Black experience in America. The center will also host a block party on Feb. 19 that will feature music, vendors and special performances. 

Black History Month Poetry Celebration at Austin Community College

ACC will host a poetry celebration focused on Black History Month on Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. The event will feature networking and giveaways for students and will be held virtually. 

Black History Month Art Exhibit in Georgetown 

The Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association is putting up an art exhibit at the Georgetown Public Library lobby from Feb. 2-27 with a panel discussion and receptions from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 13 in the lobby. The exhibit will feature artwork from eight artists in various media, including photography, digital art, mixed media, pen and ink, and paint.

Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association panel discussion 

The GCCMA will host a virtual panel discussion from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 19 called "Black Health: Mind, Body and Soul." It will feature Dr. Angela Eklund, pastoral counselor Debby Sims and parent advocate Tania Easton. 

Fitness for the Entire Family

The GCCMA will host a series of 30-minute workout sessions, including sessions with low and high impact, as well as for senior wellness. The event is Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tippit Middle School. 

The Williamson Museum's "Heritage and Horizons: The Black Legacy of Williamson County" exhibit

The Williamson Museum will reinstall its mural of Dr. James Lee Dickey and the Dickey Clinic in the museum. He was the first Black doctor in the county. An unveiling ceremony will be held Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. with a reception afterwards. The museum also has the "Heritage and Horizons: The Black Legacy of Williamson County" exhibit that celebrated Black individuals, families and groups that have been integral to the history of Williamson County. That exhibit runs through Aug. 1. 

Buda Black History Month Celebration 

A Black History Month celebration will be held around the Buda Basketball Pavilion on Feb. 19. The celebration will feature speakers, a panel on Black health and wellness, music, entertainment, fun for kids and more. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Black History Sip and Shop

Burn Boot Camp in Round Rock is hosting a sip-and-shop event centered around local Black women-owned businesses. The community is invited to join in and grab a glass of wine while supporting local businesses and celebrating Black History Month. 

Dialogue for Peace and Progress

The City of Kyle is hosting "Dialogue for Peace and Progress" that brings community members and leaders together for an open and honest conversation to raise awareness and facilitate change in the City. Councilmember Dex Ellison will moderate with the panel. Those interested in participating as a panelist can fill out a registration form. 

The event will be held Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at Kyle City Hall.

