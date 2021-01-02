Black History Month: Highlighting local leaders in the Austin area

For Black History Month, every day KVUE is highlighting a local leader making a difference in our community.

AUSTIN, Texas — February is Black History Month, and all month long we want to highlight Black leaders making a difference in our community.

This article will be updated every morning as we introduce you to more Black leaders in the Austin area.

Lora Livingston

Travis County Judge Lora Livingston has been on the bench since 1995.

She is the first African American woman elected to a district court in Travis County.

Judge Livingston was instrumental in the establishment of the Travis County Self-Help Center, which assists many low-income individuals trying to navigate the civil and family court system.

Darrell Bazzell

Darrell Bazzell joined the University of Texas at Austin in 2016 as the senior vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Bazzell oversees the $3 billion operating budget and has launched multiple initiatives focused on improving processes to better support the campus community.