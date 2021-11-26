Black Friday shopping is back, but the deals aren't as good this year. Here's why

Many people stayed home last year because of the pandemic, and they're ready to swipe their cards this time around. However, the deals look a little different.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of shoppers put on their sneakers, ready to hit the stores in search of the best deals.

"Definitely busier than last year," said Monica Esparza, director of marketing at The Domain. "Last year, people were still a little hesitant to be out and about because of COVID. Now that has settled a little. We're seeing a lot more shoppers this year."

At The Domain, it's busier this year compared to 2020, but Texas A&M Director of Retail Venky Shankar said this Black Friday has some downsides.

"They say the depth of deals and the amount of deals are also lower than the previous years," said Shankar. "Shoppers are anticipating to have a higher budget for maybe fewer items."

There are a couple of reasons why.

"Supply chain shortages, labor shortages, and also the fact that shoppers are more cautious given the inflation and the uncertainty that's lying ahead," he added.

Because of this, some items might be out of stock.

"Returns are likely to be very high because, as you know, because of supply chain shortages, people might end up buying items that were not their first item of choice," said Shankar.

However, that's not stopping shoppers from heading out today.

"Parking is definitely at capacity, and we're seeing tons of shopping bags, so people are definitely out," said Esparza.

Esparza asks everyone to be patient because there's a lot of foot traffic, and some stores are still facing staffing shortages.