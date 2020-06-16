BlackAustinMatters | Another mural coming to East Austin, Chas Moore says

The Austin Justice Coalition worked with the City of Austin and local artists to paint a mural along Congress Avenue Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austinites adjust to a bright new mural along Congress Avenue, East Austin is gearing up for one of its own.

On Tuesday, the Austin Justice Coalition (AJC) worked with the City of Austin and local artists to paint "Black Austin Matters" in large, yellow letters down the street of Congress Avenue between Sixth and Ninth Streets.

This mirrors similar moves made in cities across the country after "Black Lives Matter" was painted along a street heading toward the White House in Washington, D.C., earlier this month.

However, Twitter users were quick to criticize the new artwork, some calling attention to gentrification taking place in the historically black East Austin neighborhood, as "East Austin" became a trending topic on the social media site by Tuesday evening.

"Painting 'Black Austin Matters' is contradictory, [because] of the gentrification that’s happening to the black community in East Austin," wrote one Twitter user. "It’s really a slap in the face."

However, AJC Executive Director Chas Moore confirmed the Congress Avenue location was chosen with a distinct purpose, and he said East Austin will be getting its own mural on Thursday.

In a Twitter thread Tuesday, Moore revealed the following:

The mural was a collaboration between Capitol View Arts and the AJC.

The black artists who helped paint did not work for free. All and only the black artists were paid, while some volunteers of other races and backgrounds did pitch in.

The effort was intended to highlight and spotlight black artists.

It was meant only to make a statement and show people that racism exists in Austin.

The location of Congress Avenue was chosen "in the name of putting it in the face of the majority of Austin and the power structure," and another mural will be coming to East Austin on Thursday.

The phrase "Black Austin Matters" was chosen specifically.

"How can 'Black Lives Matter' to Austin and the majority of people that live in Austin if they don't even care about the black people in the city," Moore said. "So until black Austin matters ... the City and the people in the city can't graduate to 'Black Lives Matter.'"