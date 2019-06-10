AUSTIN, Texas — In memory of a 15-year-old, non-verbal boy with autism killed in a crash in late September, neighbors in northeast Austin are working hard to get a sidewalk installed on Yager Lane. On Saturday, they marched tall for Billy Brown reminding people why it's vital for that street.

RELATED: Non-verbal boy with autism hit, killed by driver in northeast Austin, family says

“He was probably the purest soul that I’ve ever met,” said Molly Hernandez. Her family is friend's with Billy's family and said they're heartbroken over what happened.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in northeast Austin

RELATED: Man killed in I-35 crash involving 18-wheeler was 19, Austin police say

Many friends, family, and strangers marched for Billy along Yager Lane, trying to catch the attention of people driving down the street.

“You always have to watch out, no matter what time of the day it is, for kids, adults, anybody walking on the road. It’s not a well lit road. I believe we need to have lights on it,” said Hernandez.

“There’s never been any sidewalks on this street and it’s a 45 mile per hour speed limit and it’s completely unsafe,” said Kurt Walton, a neighborhood resident.

Walton said they especially want attention from the city.

“East Austin has been, unfortunately, treated unequally by the city council for decades and we just kind of want their investment. It’s time,” said Walton.

Billy's mom, Mia Brown, said she's grateful for the support and also thinks safer streets could have prevented Billy's death. Her friends said on her behalf, she's strong and will pull through.

“They’re very devastated. The whole family is very devastated. She’s a very strong lady. I’m very impressed with how strong she is,” said Hernandez.

A letter from City Council member Natasha Harper-Madison said in part:

“I will continue to work with my colleagues and with city staff to find money or projects aimed at equity, safety and access. However, decades of indifference and inaction have dug us into a deep, deep hole and the cost to catch up is steep.”

She also said she'll use Billy as her inspiration to "fight for meaningful change to put a stop to these senseless losses."

You can he Billy's family through GoFundMe.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Botham Jean's neighbor, witness during Amber Guyger's trial, killed in shooting, sources say

All the ACL Fest teens love Billie Eilish

Judge finds no bias from Jussie Smollett special prosecutor