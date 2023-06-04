Bill could increase penalties if drivers don't slow down, move over when driving by roadside workers

Right now, if people violate the Slow Down/Move Over law, the fine is $200. If this bill passes, fines will increase from $500 to over $1,000.

AUSTIN, Texas — The "Slow Down and Move Over" law is in place to protect roadside first responders. While the laws exist, many people don't follow them.

A new proposed bill filed in the Texas Legislature by State Rep. Lynn Stucky, House Bill 898, hopes to change that.

If the bill passes during the legislative session, the fines will increase from $500 to over $1,000. It would also allow the court to suspend a person's drivers license, increase the penalty for causing injury to a Class A misdemeanor and allows for possible jail time.

Stucky filed this bill to increase awareness and encourage drivers to be more aware of individuals working on major highways.

Stucky provided the following statement.

"HB 898 was the first bill I filed this session. I have always been a strong supporter of our first responders and want to spread awareness about the Move Over, Slow Down law. It is our job to continue making drivers aware of the law. At the same time, we should not allow reckless drivers to escape with a citation when we have had first responders seriously injured or killed in these roadside incidents.

"My hope is that we pass this law, strengthen the penalties, and then engage in a regional awareness campaign. I want to make sure Texas drivers are safe and responsible when approaching roadside workers. Ultimately, the goal of HB 898 is to save lives and make sure that our laws provide a reasonable penalty when the law is broken."

On Wednesday, family members of the victims that died because someone didn't slow down or move over went to the Capitol to testify and show their support for the bill.

One of the family members that testified was Mitzi Morin, who asked lawmakers for change. Morin lost her husband back in December because an intoxicated driver sped by her husband as he was working as a tow truck driver. All Morin wants is for this to not happen to anyone else.

"To me, it's just a total lack of respect for human life," said Mitzi Morin. "You know, every day, people are dying of diseases for which there is no cure. It makes no sense for someone, for first responders, to be injured and killed on these things when it is so preventable."

If this bill passes, it will take effect on Sept. 1.

