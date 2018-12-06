AUSTIN -- When in Austin, do as the Austinites do.

In town to promote his new book with thriller novelist James Patterson, it seems President Bill Clinton was spotted enjoying the tacos at Guero's Taco Bar on South Congress Avenue.

While known for its outdoor patio, President Clinton took some time to pose for pictures with Guero's goers indoors.

Still no word of if he ordered the "No. 1 Dinner" or the "El Presidente" plate.

Now, Clinton isn't the only president who got his taco fix while visiting Austin. President Barack Obama was spotted in 2016 eating at Torchy's Tacos during SXSW. Customers said the president ordered tacos called “The Democrat,” “The Republican,” “The Independent” and “The Trailer Park.”

President Clinton appeared at the Bass Concert Hall on June 10 for "A Conversation with President Bill Clinton," where he discussed the new fiction novel "The President is Missing."

