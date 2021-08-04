Big Bend National Park reports wildfire near Chisos Trails

The South Rim Fire has continued to burn through the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains, creating plumes of smoke visible throughout the park.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — UPDATE: 4/11- 12:28 p.m.: The South Rim Fire has continued to burn through the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains, creating plumes of smoke visible throughout the park.

For visitor safety, the Chisos Mountains area of the park, including the road, campground, lodge, and trails will remain closed until further notice. This includes the popular Window and Lost Mine Trails.

UPDATE: 4/10-10:44 a.m.- Current fire size estimate is 600 acres

UPDATE: 4/9-1 p.m.-Fire is at 250 acres

Big Bend National Park is reporting a fire in the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the official Twitter page, the fire is on the South Rim between Boot Cyn and Laguna Meadow.

Visitors are currently asked to stay away from the area and all backpacking campsites along the Chisos Trails are closed at this time.

Any hikers or backpackers in the area are advised to return to the trailhead as soon as possible.

Rangers are on the scene to assess the fire, and at this time they report the fire is around 15 acres in size.

The Texas Forest Service is dropping retardant to help stall the fire, and fire crews will work to monitor the fire through the night.