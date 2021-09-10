Big 12 Conference extends membership invitations to BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati

DALLAS — On Friday, the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Houston to join the Conference.



"Today’s actions were in accordance with Big 12 Conference Bylaw 1.5.2.b.3 requiring an affirmative vote of a supermajority of Directors, and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members," the Big 12 said in a statement.