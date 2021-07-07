Biden says he wants to get rid of non-compete contracts, how much of an impact could that have?

The president's forthcoming orders also aim to get rid of some of the occupational licensing requirements that he says lock people out of jobs

ST. LOUIS — “You're hired! Now sign here. This is a non-compete agreement.”

For many employees, especially in businesses that deal with a lot of creative design or research, this is the reality of contract talks.

That means even if the employee leaves the job, they can't go work for one of the business's competitors for a set amount of time.

The point is to protect a company's product or intellectual property.

But the White House says president Joe Biden wants to curb the practice.

He says non-competes unnecessarily limit competition in the workplace.

Back in 2016, the then vice president said, "Folks, no one should have to sit on the sidelines because of an unnecessary non-compete agreement," and that workers can't reach their true potential without the ability to negotiate for more money with a new company.

The president's forthcoming orders also aim to get rid of some of the occupational licensing requirements that he says lock people out of jobs.

However, these rules vary from state to state, so it remains to be seen how impactful any of these orders may be.

For example, Missouri and Illinois both take different standards to determine if a non-compete clause can even be enforced.

CNBC reports Biden is also pushing the FTC and the department of justice to find a way to limit an employer's ability to share an employee's pay information, something that can often hurt workers looking for better pay.