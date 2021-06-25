'Beyond Van Gogh' at COTA gives people a look into another world

From now until Aug. 8, people can take a different look at some famous paintings with the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit.

AUSTIN, Texas — The work of painter Vincent van Gogh is just as magnificent today as it was when he painted it. Now, there's a new way for you to experience his work.

There's an interactive Van Gogh exhibit at the Circuit of the Americas for the next month.

There are places that can transport you, places that take you into a whole new world. The Beyond Van Gogh immersive experience is one of those.

"It's a blend of classical art historical subject Vincent Van Gogh, with cutting-edge projection technology," said Fanny Curtat, who is on the creative team for the exhibit.

The exhibit is split up into three rooms. The first has excerpts from letters that Van Gogh wrote to his brother, Theo, and others. Curtat said this gives the audience a chance to better understand Van Gogh.

"The next is the Waterfall room, which gives them access to the main room. It's sort of a threshold," Curtat said.

A threshold that gives people a primer, setting them up for what's next.

"Then stepping into a third room where the experience really happens," she said. "Where we have this life and work of Van Gogh really brought to a new scale."

PHOTOS: 'Beyond Van Gogh' at COTA 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

A room filled with projections uses 300 of Van Gogh's pieces to illuminate the walls. Over a 35-minute period, the full exhibit loops, allowing people to stay and experience the whole thing.

"It allows people in the audience to literally set foot into Van Gogh's body of work and to rediscover a new way his vision of the world, which is filled with color, filled with life, and filled with movement and light," said Curtat. "When you look at his paintings in a museum, it already looks like they are leaping off the walls because the colors are so vivid and they look animated because of his brushstrokes."

The exhibit is built for people to bring their cameras and take photos, a full experience that they want people to learn about the artist from.

"That allows the space to be entirely covered with Van Gogh's work and so Van Gogh's work is taken to a next level. It's animated. You're going to see a montage of his work," Curtat added. "It's so expressive that this felt like a natural fit to use these digital tools to bring it to another dimension."

Another dimension, one that can transport you to a whole new world.

"Stepping into another world, you're stepping into his vision, you're stepping into color. There's something abstract about this notion but it's something you really do feel once you're in the space," added Curtat.

If you would like to go to the Beyond Van Gogh experience, you can find ticket information here.