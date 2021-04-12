Beto O'Rourke to make campaign stop in Austin Saturday

The former U.S. Senate candidate is now running for Texas governor.

AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke (D) will be making a campaign stop in Downtown Austin on Saturday.

The event it set for 6:30 p.m. at Republic Square Park, located at 422 Guadalupe Street.

The former El Paso congressman, 2018 U.S. Senate nominee and 2020 presidential contender officially announced his campaign in a video posted to YouTube on Monday, Nov. 15.

O'Rourke has made multiple campaign stops in Austin in the past, including one in 2018 with Willie Nelson when he was running against Sen. Ted Cruz (R) for U.S. Senate, and another in 2019 during his presidential campaign.

Other candidates for the 2022 gubernatorial election include incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Allen West (R), Don Huffines (R), Chad Prather (R), Deirdre Gilbert (D) and Michael Cooper (D).

O'Rourke has been touring across the state in recent weeks, with other stops planned for Harker Heights, Sugar Land, Galveston and more in the near future.

