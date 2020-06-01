AUSTIN, Texas — After a short crime spree resulted in an alleged attack at an Austin coffee shop and a fatal stabbing at a nearby restaurant, the coffee shop where it all began is paying tribute to its customers and staff members who saw what happened.

On Friday, a man was accused of entering Bennu Coffee, getting into a fight with a customer, and then leaving to Freebirds World Burrito, where he was accused of stabbing two people, one of whom who later died.

The suspect then reportedly made his way to the top of the building and proceded to jump off. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, police identified 27-year-old Dylan Woodburn as the suspect. Officials also announced that he died over the weekend as a result of his injuries.

Bennu Coffee On Congress Friends, meet AJ. AJ is an absolute inspiration. He is our customer/... friend who was attacked during the tragic events that transpired yesterday. After getting nine staples in the back if his head, the first place AJ headed to was back to Bennu Coffee on Congress.

On Saturday, Bennu identified their customer, AJ, as the victim of the alleged assault, calling him an "inspiration."

"After getting nine staples in the back of his head, the first place AJ headed to was back to Bennu Coffee on Congress," wrote the shop on Facebook. "He wanted to check on us and reassure us that he was OK and that Bennu was his home. He was right back here when we reopened this morning. AJ says he's had no pain, no dizziness ... nothing. He considers himself one of the luckiest men in Austin. His strength and his positive outlook can only be described as inspirational and we think we're the lucky ones to have AJ as a part of our community."

Bennu also paid tribute to the victim of the stabbing, 34-year-old Johnathon Aguilar:

"Our hearts remain heavy for the loved ones of John, the individual who lost his life as a result of the tragic events yesterday, for the Freebirds family, for the other victims and their loved ones, and for everyone touched by this senseless act. Our employees will remember John as a friendly face and a comrade in the customer service industry who faithfully served Austin for thirteen years and for his favorite drink, 'The Dark Knight.'"

A couple days later, Bennu also decided to recognize a staff member and customer, Nadia and Josh, who witnessed the events transpire. Bennu said Nadia was serving as assistant manager and Josh was working at a nearby table when he saw AJ get attacked from behind.

"Josh wasted no time and was the first of three customers to immediately tackle and restrain the perpetrator," Bennu said. "Nadia took charge and administered first aid to AJ until paramedics arrived. These two both humbly stated that they didn't do anything extraordinary but we disagree. The road ahead will be difficult for so many, but we are inspired by these members of our community and want to honor their heroism and selfless action while we continue to honor all of the victims involved."

