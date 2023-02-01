Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, family demand release of video showing Hays County inmate death

Crump, who represented the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, said excessive use of force was used on a man wearing shackles at the time of his death.

KYLE, Texas — Ben Crump, the nationally known civil rights attorney, joined the family of a Hays County inmate who was shot and killed on Dec. 12 to call on law enforcement to release video showing what led up to the inmate's death.

Joshua Wright was an inmate held on pre-trial detention for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to a press release from the Hays County Sheriff's Office, Wright was receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle when he reportedly assaulted a Hays County corrections officer and tried to leave the emergency room. Officials said the officer shot at Wright and struck him. Medical staff immediately began life-saving measures, but Wright was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the Wright family’s attorney, Chevo Pastrano, Wright asked to use the restroom at the hospital. Wright's handcuffs were removed, but shackles around his ankles stayed on. While in the restroom, Pastrano said a “short scuffle and a push” happened between Wright and the officer before Wright attempted to leave the emergency room. It was then that Wright was shot from behind "multiple times."

Pastrano said one of the shots went through Wright's spinal cord. He called it a paralyzing shot that sent Wright to the ground. Pastrano said another shot went into his torso and landed in the base of his neck.

"We insisted on a second autopsy of our own. That autopsy has revealed a couple of things that are very important to the situation," Pastramo said. "For one, there are six entrance wounds that we know of in Joshua Wright’s body. There are four exit wounds.”

Crump, who represented the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, said excessive and unnecessary use of force was used on a man who was wearing shackles at the time of his death.

"He has shackles … his pants falling down … He’s 300 pounds…moving away, and this police officer says, ‘The only thing I can do is shoot him multiple times in the back'?" Crump said.

The news conference on Monday came as the Hays County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release body camera footage from the fatal shooting.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra has asked that the body camera video be released within 10 days of the incident on Dec. 13.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler told KVUE the Texas Rangers are investigating the case to determine whether criminal charges should be filed, which is standard for when a law enforcement officer uses deadly force. He also said the agency's office of professional responsibility is investigating to learn whether the officer violated any departmental policies.

Cutler said he plans to soon meet with the Rangers to determine what, if any, information, including videos, will be released or whether doing so would interfere with the investigations.

Texas law sets out legal standards for using deadly force among corrections officers in a correctional institution:

"(A) guard employed by a correctional facility or a peace officer is justified in using any force, including deadly force, that he reasonably believes to be immediately necessary to prevent the escape of a person from the correctional facility," the law said.

Part of the issue in this Hays County case will likely center on whether a hospital could be considered a correctional institution because Wright was in custody at the time.

Wright was in jail under the following charges:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Bail Jumping

Failure to Appear

Reckless Driving

Criminal Mischief

Evading Arrest and Detention

Wright’s mother, Beverly, described her son as a “gentle giant” at Monday’s news conference. She said he was helpful to everyone.

“He struggled with a lot of things. He wasn’t perfect, but he was my son,” Beverly said. “Why did they have to kill my baby boy is what I want to know."

Beverly said she wants to see the video to know what really happened.

"If it was his fault, I can accept that," Beverly said. "But show us the video."

Wright leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter.

Cocoa Schwandt, who wore a "Justice for Joshua" T-shirt at Monday's press conference, told KVUE she and Wright were best friends. Schwandt said Wright struggled with his mental health, but would never hurt anyone.

"Everyone in San Marcos knows him," Schwandt said. "He doesn't look like it, but he was the biggest teddy bear."

