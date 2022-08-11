Bell County polling hours extended until 8 p.m.

Technology problems across the county had voters nervous they wouldn't be able to cast their ballots Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Elections Office announced Tuesday that it is extending voting hours county-wide until 8 p.m. following technical issues.

This extension will also delay Bell County voting results, officials said.

Around 8 a.m., 42 voting centers experienced "synchronization issues" with the check-in systems, which caused delays in opening polling sites, as well as long waits for voters, election officials said.

In a news release Tuesday morning, election officials said the issues were due to this past weekend's time change.

The request to extend voting hours until 8 p.m. was made "to ensure that every Bell County voter is given the opportunity to cast their ballot," election officials said in a news release.