3 people injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Spicewood

AUSTIN, Texas — At least three people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Spicewood on Saturday morning.

The incident happened between the 2400 and 2600 blocks of Bee Creek Road just before 12 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The Pedernales Fire Department had to extricate one person following the crash. That person was declared a trauma alert and airlifted for treatment with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Bee Creek Road was completely shut down to traffic, and motorists were asked to expect delays in the area.