Bee Cave police catch culprit on camera after reports of stolen political signs

Police set up surveillance cameras in hopes of catching the thief red-handed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEE CAVE, Texas — Bee Cave police are investigating after a man was allegedly going around in broad daylight stealing political signs from the side of a busy street.

And it was all caught on camera.

The signs belonged to the "Protect and Serve Texas" political action committee, which is backing indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry in the Texas House District 19 runoff election against former Austin City Council member Ellen Troxclair.

Leaders with the group said more than 100 of its signs have been stolen, so law enforcement decided to set up hidden cameras to find out who was taking them.

Stealing political signs is a class C misdemeanor.

If you recognize the suspect, give the Bee Cave Police Department a call at 512-767-6650.