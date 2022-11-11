x
90 year old man with dementia missing from Avanti Hills apartment complex

Charles Kloac went missing at 3 a.m. from Avanti Hills Apartments after he was caught on a neighbor's Ring camera doorbell.

BEE CAVE, Texas — The Bee Cave Police Department is asking for community help in locating a missing 90-year-old man with dementia.

On Nov. 11, Charles Kloac went missing at 3 a.m. from Avanti Hills Apartments after he was caught on a neighbor's Ring camera doorbell.

According to city officials, Kloac has no known vehicle.

Kloac is six feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a red long-sleeved shirt and khaki shorts.

Credit: Bee Cave Police

Law enforcement believes Kloac's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bee Cave Police Department at (512)-767-6650. 

