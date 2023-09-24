'They are not welcome in Beaumont' | Residents find racist flyers from white power group in their yards

The flyers were found in bags filled with dry corn. They had the group's website and logo along with a message.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some residents in Beaumont found flyers in their yard from the white supremacist group, Aryan Freedom Network over the weekend.

The flyers were found in bags filled with dry corn. They had the group's website and logo along with a message.

"We must secure the existence of our people and future for white children." the flyer said.

Beaumont Mayor Roy West responded to the flyers in a video posted to his Facebook page.

"They are not welcome in Beaumont," said West.

He called the flyers hateful and disgusting, saying there is no space in Beaumont for people who support this speech.

West believes that the group who spread these flyers are from out of town because they have no local affiliate.

"Racism is hateful. It's crucial for us to actively reject racism and hate. Our City embraces love and diversity. We must continue our work towards being a City where everyone is treated with love and respect." West said in his Facebook post.

The Aryan Freedom Network held a meeting in Vidor September 23, 2023.

In August the same group was seen demonstrating in Vidor before being run out of town by the residents.

They are described as a "small but growing neo-Nazi group based out of DeKalb, Texas" according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The group is "unapologetic committed to the interests, ideas, security and cultural values of the White Race" according to the group's website.

The AFN claims they have chapters in 21 states with the most being in Texas according to their website.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.