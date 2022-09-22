BCRUA starts repairs on water pipe leak for Leander, Cedar Park, Round Rock

Cedar Park, Leander, and Round Rock all draw drinking water from BCRUA, but none of them use it as a primary water source.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) told Cedar Park City Council on Thursday that repairs to their water intake pipe were underway.

The pipe services the city's potable water as a secondary source, according to BCRUA. The water provider announced last month the discovery of a break in the intake pipe located in Lake Travis. According to BCRUA General Manager Karen Bondy, the pipe was leaking back into Lake Travis so no water was wasted.

"It really wasn't losing much water," Bondy assured. "I mean, we were fully functional, but it was between 3% and 6% of the amount of capacity of the pipe."

Bondy noted despite the small break, about half of their water infrastructure pipelines, amounting to about 1,500 feet, were going to be replaced in the near future anyway.

"Because we need this pipeline to be secure in delivering this water for the next couple of years, we decided to go ahead and do a proper repair on it," Bondy added.

According to the agency, there had been a break in the line last year near the new break. This new break came at the junction of two pipes separating. BCRUA workers floated a barge into Lake Travis this week to start the repair work.

Because of the growth in the area that BCRUA services, the agency already has plans in place to improve and grow its pipeline infrastructure over the next few years. In the Cedar Park City Council meeting Thursday night, BCRUA told city leaders that repairs should be finished by Oct. 4.

