Crews extinguished BBQ restaurant fire on E 12th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a BBQ restaurant on E 12th Street in Austin.
As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
At 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 19, crews were on the scene of a structure fire within a BBQ restaurant in the 2000 block of E 12th Street.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Details are limited at this time, but check back for more updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: