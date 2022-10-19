Crews extinguished BBQ restaurant fire on E 12th Street

No injuries have been reported at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a BBQ restaurant on E 12th Street in Austin.

As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.

At 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 19, crews were on the scene of a structure fire within a BBQ restaurant in the 2000 block of E 12th Street.

Details are limited at this time, but check back for more updates.

Austin Fire Departments units clearing the scene of a grease fire at 2000 East 12th street. No extension. Austin Code is on scene to expedite opening the restaurant back up for business. pic.twitter.com/Sylza4p8mM — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) October 19, 2022