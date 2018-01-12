PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas, opened the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Pflugerville on Dec. 1.

It is the system's first hospital constructed in Travis County. It is located at 2600 E. Pflugerville Pkway, Suite 100.

The hospital is now offering inpatient services. The system also opened primary care and specialty care clinics in Pflugerville.

"By opening our doors in Pflugerville today, we're fulfilling our commitment to this community and to Central Texans to improve access to comprehensive health care services," Jay Fox, president of Baylor Scott & White Health - Austin Round Rock Region, said. "We look forward to delivering quality care and service to residents, right here in their neighborhood."

According to Baylor Scott & White, specialties at the new hospital and clinic include, but are not limited to: internal medicine, gastroenterology, women's services, endocrinology, dermatology, general surgery, neurology, urology, cardiology, urology, orthopedics, podiatry and pulmonology.

"Patients need accessible, convenient and coordinated care in order to stay healthy and engaged in their wellness," Robin Watson, MD, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Health - Austin Round Rock Region, said. "Bringing a multitude of services to Pflugerville under one roof, and with physicians working as a team, is going to help this community get better and we're proud to be leading this change."

Baylor Scott & White intends to open medical centers in Buda and Austin in 2019. The system already has four medical centers in Central Texas -- in Round Rock, Lakeway, Taylor and Cedar Park -- and more than 60 access points spanning a five-county area.

