Baylor Scott & White Health employees required to get vaccinated by October

TEMPLE, Texas — All employees, providers, volunteers, vendors and staff working at Baylor Scott & White Health are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to spokesperson Tiya Searcy.

In a news release she sent to 6 News, the hospital said this requirement is due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant.

"The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization. The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated," the release said.

Baylor Scott and White is requiring vaccines, either Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson, by Oct. 1, unless granted an exemption, the release said.