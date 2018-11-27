BASTROP, Texas — Bastrop's most iconic bridge remains closed Tuesday, and it has been for more than a week now.

Old Iron Bridge's closure has Bastrop residents wondering what the issue is.

The Bastrop City Council is holding its weekly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 27, but there will be an additional report this week about the Bastrop Bridge. Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc., an engineering and consulting firm hired to figure out what caused the bridge's structural problems, said a recent inspection showed serious corrosion to the gusset plates. Those are what connect beams to columns.

The bridge currently has a 6-foot tall fence covering the entrance to the bridge. Residents are having to use a walkway on the highway bridge to get across the Colorado River. Some residents said this current walkway makes them nervous because of how close it is to traffic.

Before inspectors found this corrosion, the last detailed report happened in January 2014. The city has budgeted $2 million to fix the bridge, which will be paid for through a bond package.

The meeting will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Someone from Kimley-Horn is expected to provide a plan to address the issues and anything else the company's experts found.

