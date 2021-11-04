Evacuations underway as Bastrop County wildfire threatens homes

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is burning in the vicinity of Cassel Way, Kelly Road and 1441.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Evacuations are underway as a 75-acre wildfire threatens homes in Bastrop County on Saturday evening.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is burning in the vicinity of Cassel Way, Kelley Road and 1441.

All of Cassel Way and west of Kelley Way to Highway 21 is being evacuated, it said. Kelley Road and Cassel Way are shut down to traffic.

Timberline Fellowship at 1199 TX-21 in Paige has opened has a cooling center.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with the response. Around 7:10 p.m., it said the fire was 0% contained.

The #CasselWayFire in Bastrop County is very active and evacuations are ongoing. For information on traffic closures and evacuations, see Bastrop County OEM on Facebook: https://t.co/qpQhmhaU9W. pic.twitter.com/nlzyDgSdbC — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 11, 2021

Bluebonnet Electric said crews are assisting firefighters and emergency crews by taking 71 meters out of power in the area.

Those who live in the area are asked to be aware of their surroundings are evacuate if necessary. Others are asked to avoid the area.