Bastrop fire: Valkyrie Ranch opening land, stables for neighbors who need to evacuate livestock

PAIGE, Texas — The "Rolling Pines Fire" in Bastrop County, which started on Jan. 18 after a prescribed burn, has forced many residents in the area to evacuate their homes.

As firefighters continue to battle the blaze, a local ranch is stepping up to help neighbors in need. Valkyrie Ranch, located at 2030 FM 2104 in Paige, Texas, has offered to help its neighboring Central Texans by offering up its hundreds of acres of pastures, pens and horse stables to those needing to evacuate livestock, horses and exotic animals.

The ranch said in a Facebook post that no call ahead is needed. Those in need of this help are welcome at the gate and they have pledged to also help with feed, hay and more.

On Tuesday evening, officials announced that the Elgin Recreational Center is being used as a shelter for evacuees. The Bastrop Senior Center was also made available for first responders to rest, eat and shower.

Additionally, they said the Bastrop Area Livestock Show Barn and Bastrop Rodeo Arena were open Tuesday for the evacuation of livestock. Officials asked residents to call Junior Tucker at 512-653-8903 or Hillary Long at 512-657-7056 before hauling their animals.

For more information about Valkyrie Ranch, visit its Facebook page here. For the latest updates on the Rolling Pines Fire, click here.