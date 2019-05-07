AUSTIN, Texas — Bastrop drivers could soon have to play by some new rules.

Bastrop police might begin enforcing the hands-free law starting as soon as July 15, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The city's ordinance states drivers cannot use their phones without hands-free devices. It's more strict than state law.

Any driver who is found in violation of this law would face a misdemeanor offense and a fine up to $300. If a driver is caught disobeying this law a second time within 60 days, they will receive a citation.

“Then, if we stop you two weeks later, when we run your name it’s going to show that you already got a warning and we’re going to write you a citation, because you can’t say you didn’t know,” Bastrop Police Chief and Public Safety Director James Altgelt told the Statesman.

This law acts as a supplemental to a state law that prohibits drivers from writing or reading text messages or email while their vehicle is in motion.

The exact date the city's ordinance goes into effect depends on when the city can install new signs alerting drivers to the rule.

