Bastrop now designated as a 'Music Friendly Community'

BASTROP, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the City of Bastrop has completed its certification process to become a "Music Friendly Community" by the Texas Music Office (TMO).

The program seeks to foster music business economic development in cities and communities across the state.

The TMO presented the designation to Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder on Aug. 13 during a virtual certification ceremony in partnership with Visit Bastrop. Mayor Pro-Tem Lyle Nelson, and Council members Bill Peterson, Drusilla Rogers, Bill Ennis and Dock Jackson also attended.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry created more than 209,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year and generated $23.4 billion in economic activity,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “As our economy rebounds from the COVID downturn, Texas is committed to working alongside our communities to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing local music industry growth, and I am proud of all that the Texas Music Office has accomplished in helping communities like Bastrop grow their local economy."

“The City of Bastrop is honored to receive the Music Friendly Designation. As a person who thoroughly enjoys all types of music, I recognize that musicians are often taken for granted," said Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder. "They provide their wonderful talent for our enjoyment and the community must support their business as we do any other business. I’d like to personally invite all musicians to come check out why the City of Bastrop so rightly deserved the honor of being a Music Friendly Community. Thank you to the Texas Music Office and Chip Adams for this award.”

"We are thrilled to be named a Music Friendly Community and look forward to all the possibilities this designation brings with it," said President & CEO of Visit Bastrop Susan Smith. "We are serious about fostering music industry growth and this certification is a huge step toward that goal.”

Bastrop joins a list of other cities that have also received the designation, including Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Waco and more.