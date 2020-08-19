Bastrop ISD math teacher placed on administrative leave over social media posts

The posts could be deemed a discrimination violation, according to the school district.

BASTROP, Texas — Bastrop ISD math teacher Kevin Kinard has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of racially insensitive posts made on his public Facebook page.

The posts could still be viewed Wednesday afternoon.

One post showed an image of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats kneeling at the Capitol for a moment of silence for George Floyd, with the caption, "Having a tough time understanding how stupid this is? Imagine they're all wearing sombreros."

Another image depicted white, cone-shaped water cups with the caption, "This just in: Someone left KKK hoods next to the water cooler in Bubba Wallace's garage." On the water cups post, Kinard wrote: "I don't care who you are, this is funny."

Bubba Wallace is the NASCAR driver who found a noose-shaped rope in his stall earlier this summer, which set off a nationwide debate.

Bastrop ISD released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"The district is aware of social media posts made by teacher Kevin Kinard on his personal Facebook page. Mr. Kinard was placed on administrative leave this morning pending the outcome of an investigation into possible violations of Board policies DIA (LOCAL) and FFH (LOCAL) for discrimination and Board exhibit DH Code of Conduct 1.10, 2.5, and 3.2. Bastrop ISD takes this report seriously, and we remain committed to a teaching and learning environment that is free from discrimination and upholds the highest of standards. Because this is a personnel matter currently under review, the district will have no further comment at this time."