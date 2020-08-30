19-year-old injured in Bastrop shooting, police say

The incident happened in the 400 block of Magnolia St. around 3:50 p.m.

BASTROP, Texas — A 19-year-old man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Bastrop on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Magnolia St. around 3:50 p.m., the City of Bastrop Police Department said.

The man has not been identified. He was flown to Dell Seton Medical Center and is still being evaluated by medical staff, police said.

According to police, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the public.

No further information is available as a criminal investigation continues.