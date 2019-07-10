BASTROP, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above relating to separate car crashes involving children was published in September.

A 4-year-old was killed after she was hit by a car in a parking lot on Sunday, according to Bastrop police.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of SH 95.

The 4-year-old, who is not being identified by police at this time, was in the parking lot in front of a parked vehicle when the driver pulled forward and struck her from behind, according to police.

Police responded to the scene and began a preliminary investigation in response to an auto-pedestrian crash.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, Bastrop officials told KVUE.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said.

No other injuries or damages were reported.

No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

