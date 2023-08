Eight residents have been evacuated in the area of Wilson and Beech streets.

BASTROP, Texas — Crews are responding to a gas leak in a Bastrop neighborhood.

The City of Bastrop said just after 11 a.m. Wednesday that a residential gas line had been hit near intersection of Wilson and Beech streets.

The Bastrop Fire Department is on the scene, and eight residents had been evacuated as of 11:12 a.m. The City said CenterPoint Energy crews were en route.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area if possible.