Bastrop firefighters battle small wildfire Wednesday night

BASTROP, Texas — Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 is working to extinguish a small wildfire Wednesday night.
Officials said the fire is located northwest of Cardinal Drive and North Bob White Drive. The fire was not moving toward any structures and evacuations are not expected.
As of 6:37 p.m., officials said the fire was at 75% containment and it is expected to burn throughout the night. It was estimated at about 10 acres.
Windy weather is expected on Thursday, creating elevated fire concerns for much of Central Texas.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the entire KVUE viewing area on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is due to a combination of strong winds and dry air bringing high fire danger. Avoid any outdoor burning.
