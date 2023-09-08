Bastrop County officials searching for missing man

Ronald McCandless's truck was recovered on FM 20 near FM 86 early Friday morning, but he was not inside.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Bastrop County officials are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said on Thursday night, 79-year-old Ronald McCandless was on his way from his residence in Caldwell County to Smithville. But his truck was recovered on FM 20 near FM 86 early Friday morning, and he was not inside.

Due to his age and the heat, the BCSO believes McCandless may be endangered.

Anyone who may have seen McCandless on Thursday or Friday is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 512-549-5100.