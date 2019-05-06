BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A Bastrop County man has been arrested after officials said he admitted that he stabbed his roommate multiple times, beat him with a rock and attempted to saw off his head.

Police responded to a residence on Shiloh Road on Friday around 12:25 a.m. after someone made a call for mental health assistance. The caller stated that the suspect, Blake Vetter, claimed to have killed his roommate. Vetter was reportedly on his way to Mesa Drive at the time.

Court documents state that, when arriving at Shiloh Road, a tenant guided a sheriff's office sergeant to Vetter and victim Philip Alexander Przybylak's room. Przybylak was found lying on his back on the floor covered in "copious amounts of blood."

When arriving at Mesa Drive, officials made contact with the caller and the suspect. Documents state that Vetter said he was worried about his friend, Przybylak, and said "there's no way he survived that."

The suspect was transported to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, where officials said he admitted to using a large rock to smash the victim's head six or seven times while he slept, despite Przybylak's cries to get him to stop.

Officials said Vetter reported the victim had been making a snoring sound and he tried to smother him but he "wouldn't go." Vetter also said he stuffed a cloth into the victim's mouth.

He then reportedly grabbed two knives from the kitchen, stabbed the victim in the neck and then rolled him over to stab him in the back, breaking the blade off the handle. Documents state Vetter then retrieved a third knife and attempted to saw off Przybylak's head.

Vetter has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

