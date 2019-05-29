BASTROP, Texas — Two Bastrop County organizations received a big donation Tuesday night.

The Bastrop County Young Republicans (BCYR) delivered 1,200 pounds of nonperishable food and collected $250 in donations for the Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry.

The money donated can be used to purchase more food – about 15 cents per pound. That brings the total to more than 2,500 pounds raised and distributed by BCYR.

Following that delivery, BCYR headed to the Bastrop County Animal Shelter to donate 900 pounds of items.

Items for the shelter included bleach, pet food, cleaning supplies and more.

"When the economy is doing well, folks are more able to give voluntary donations to help those struggling during hard times," said Jarrett Namken, BCYR's Chairman. "We appreciate the support from the citizens of Bastrop County."

This is the fifth year that BCYR has conducted its community drive.

According to a press release, the organization beat its record of the amount of food and items raised for the two organizations.

