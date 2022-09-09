Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry sees a 41% increase in people needing food assistance

The food pantry is in need of more donations to keep up with the high demand for food. They say high food costs and supply chain issues are impacting them.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry serves families, seniors, students, people experiencing homelessness and anyone in need of food in the area. This year they have seen a 41% increase in the number of people needing food assistance.

“A lot of them come here never thinking they'd be in a need, to have to ask for some food assistance,” said Tresha Silva, the executive director of the food pantry, about the high number of first-time pantry customers they are serving.

She said this is due to the cost of gas and food going up along with the rapid growth in Bastrop County.

“A lot of families come here thinking that there are going to be a lot of affordable housing options, and we're very limited on affordable housing,” said Silva on the rising cost of living in the county.

The food pantry is facing challenges of its own with supply chain issues.

“Prior to the pandemic, we could place an order at some of our big stores and be pretty sure that we were going to get it,” said Silva. “Now we may get part of what we ordered and not be able to get all of it because the grocery stores have such high demand going on.”

With high demand comes high costs, and the food pantry is seeing the impact.

“We did a big Facebook post last week really pushing for protein items because our freezers were absolutely bare and we still have some that are pretty empty,” said Silva.

It's an empty space they are hoping donations from the community can soon help fill.

“Lend a hand, help feed your fellow man, help your neighbor up,” said Silva. “You know, they're not looking for a handout. They're looking for a hand to help them up.”

They say the wide area they serve is a challenge too, as many people do not have transportation. They have been utilizing Doordash to get food to some seniors.

Visit the Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry website to see how you can help by volunteering or donating.

