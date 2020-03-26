BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — What do you get when you combine beauty products, with a distillery? You might not answer that with, "hand sanitizer." But, in Smithville, it's happening.

Smithville-based Bone Spirits distillery started producing the 80% alcohol sanitizer, which fell perfectly with what Mix-o-logie was trying to do.

“Business had come to a standstill here because nobody’s really buying perfumes since the stores are closed all over the country, so we were sitting here looking at each other going, "Gosh what could we do with all this time and resource of our facility here,'" said Sammi Hill, the president and co-founder of Mix-o-logie. “They (referring to the distillery) didn’t have just the ingredients, they had already gotten the FDA approval to have a finished product, so that’s kind of how it all came together."

Within 24 hours of the two businesses connecting, hundreds of bottles were now filled with hand sanitizer.

500 bottles were donated to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

“It does feel good at a time like this where you can feel pretty helpless it feels good to be able to contribute something even as small as this and I really hope we can continue to do that," she said.

The two businesses plan on producing more sanitizer to continue meeting the ongoing demand.

