BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen girl.

BCSO said Xitlaly "Kaly" Castro, 15, was dropped off at 8 a.m. Friday at Bastrop High School. She did not attend any of her classes and her whereabouts are unknown.

Castro is currently listed as missing and endangered.

Bastrop County Sheriff's Office

Castro is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you see her or have any information about where she may be, contact Investigator Conor Brown at (512) 549-5034 or Conor.Brown@co.bastrop.tx.us.

