BASTROP, Texas — Last month, the Bastrop City Council was presented with a few proposed rules that could help control light pollution and help show off starry Central Texas nights.

Assistant Police Chief Clint Nagy presented the rules at the meeting on September 24. You can watch the presentation by clicking here and fast-forwarding to the 02:38:20 mark.

There were a few restrictions discussed at the meeting, one of which would make it a violation to have a light shining at least three feet beyond a property line. A property owner would also be able to shine a light onto another property.

Under the restrictions, it would be a violation if a light fixture shone at more than 90 degrees above where it was placed. You can see a comparison of what that looks like in a slide from the presentation below:

City of Bastrop

“We’re saving energy, we’re giving better light, but not lighting up the night sky, and we’re not bothering out neighbors," Nagy said.

He also showed how the lights would look under the rules if they were adopted.

He explained how lights that are pointed down still generate enough light for the surrounding area, without wasting light and energy that's usually pointed upward and outward.

“As you move from bad, better, to best, you could see the stars a little bit easier,” Nagy said.

City of Bastrop

Nagy also explained how the amount of glare that is given off by lights that are pointing outward would dissipate, possibly making it easier to see a suspect if there's a crime in progress.

“It’s more economical, it looks better and it actually doesn’t have the glare so you could see if there’s some sort of perpetrator," Nagy said.

Some people who live in Bastrop, like Ardas and Siri Khalsa, said they would like to see the rules adopted.

“I can’t see any kind of unintended downsides to it, so it seems pretty reasonable to me," Ardas said.

“It’s nice having lights in situations where you like to feel safe, you know, you don’t want to be walking in the dark. But again, if we can balance it out just by controlling, you know, the unintended pollution of it, that would be great," Siri said. "I think it's a good idea."

The possible rules could be adopted as part of the City’s nuisance ordinances, which also include proposed rules on noise and odor.

