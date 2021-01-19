MLK Jr. Day virtual concert raises $18K to remove Bastrop Confederate monuments

The music festival was headlined by country group The Chicks.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A virtual music festival hosted by the Bastrop County Monument Relocation Committee on Monday raised around $18,000 to help move Confederate monuments from the Bastrop County Courthouse lawn.

Headlined by Grammy-winning Texas band The Chicks, the Move Forward Virtual Music Fest was streamed live on YouTube as part of a fundraising initiative. The event raised $9,000, which was doubled to $18,000 through a donation match offer by a foundation that works with Bastrop County Cares.

The event was free, with all donations going to the Bastrop County Relocation Committee.

$9K raised!! 🙌 And that will be matched, so it’s actually $18K!! — Monument Relocation Bastrop (@MoveForwardFest) January 19, 2021

It featured nearly 20 local and national musical acts as well as speakers who expressed messages of support for relocating Bastrop’s Confederate monuments.

Martie Maguire of The Chicks talked about the band’s decision to change their name from The Dixie Chicks to end the group’s association with Confederate states.

“We are so proud and happy to be supporting Move Forward Fest,” Maguire said. “It means relocating Confederate monuments and creating more welcoming and inclusive public spaces in our state.”

A music video for the group’s song, “March March” was shown at the music festival.

Lecturer and author Ryan Holiday, who donated $10,000 to the committee in September, also spoke at the event.

The Bastrop County Commissioners Court has already approved the process to relocate the statues, which is estimated to cost between $15,000 and $25,000.

Currently, the committee says they've found two viable site locations within Bastrop County. It reports updates to the commissioners court every second regular session meeting of the month.