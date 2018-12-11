BASTROP, Texas — Customers of the Bastrop Buc-ee's gas station and convenience store were evacuated Sunday due to a false bomb threat, officials said.

The City of Bastrop stated officials evacuated the area of 1700 Texas 71 after 5 p.m. The City of Bastrop police and fire departments responded, along with the City of Austin bomb squad and K-9 units. They said nothing was found in the building or grounds surrounding the store.

Officials estimated the store would be open again before 8 p.m. State Highways 71 and 95 remain open.

