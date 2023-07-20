'He loved Austin, Texas, he loved this city' | Former professional basketball player remembers slain friend

Former Longhorn Kris Clack remembers his friend Jarod Mason as "a wizard with the basketball." Mason was shot and killed on July 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — Close friends are remembering Jarod Mason.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), Mason was shot and killed at the Westlake Apartments on North Capitol of Texas Highway on the morning of July 15.

Police said Mason was shot in a parking lot and multiple suspects left the scene. No arrests have been made yet.



Mason's close friend Kris Clack spent the day reminiscing about his friend, remembering him by the nickname, "Dirt."

"His goal was to make anyone happy no matter who they were, no matter what they had. That's why it’s a great loss to myself, his family and this city," said Clack.

Mason was seen as an celebrity at the Givens Rec Center.

"He was AND1 basketball, kind of before AND1 basketball started, [going] behind the back, through the legs. He was a wizard with the basketball that comes from us playing everyday," said Clack

Clack, a former UT basketball standout who played professionally in Europe and the NBA G-League, said he would frequently play pickup games with Mason and others in the community in the past.

"We would play everyday until the gym closed. Once the gym, closed we would walk to their house and their mom or grandma would feed everybody," Clack said.

Clack went on to be Austin's first ever High School All-American, before playing at UT and subsequently getting drafted by the Boston Celtics, although he never appeared in an NBA game.

Clack said those pick up games back in the day with Mason helped him get to the professional level.

"We wanted to do all the same type of things, and be successful and be the best," Clack said.

Clack said Mason was also a family man with a wife and kids, and was a big part of the community.

"He was very open to training all these kids and showing them things he grew up doing everyday himself, and would dribble the ball everywhere he went," Clack said.

"I hope justice is served. I hope APD does a proper investigation to find out who did this," Clack said, regarding the shooting investigation.

Clack said Mason will never been forgotten in East Austin.



"He loved Austin, Texas, he loved this city. He loved Givens Park and also represented his city," Clack said.

