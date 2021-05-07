Barton Springs Pool to require reservations starting May 21

The Parks and Recreation Department said the reservations are in order to manage capacity for the safety of staff and guests.

AUSTIN, Texas — Heads up, swimmers: You'll probably need a reservation to take a dip in Barton Springs Pool starting later this month.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced that starting on Friday, May 21, reservations will be required for most people in order to manage capacity for the safety of staff and guests.

Season pass holders, patrons 80 years old or older, veterans and retired and active-duty military can enter the pool without reservations. However, everyone else in their party must have one. In-person payment acceptance is also suspended until further notice.

Reservation time slots will be available in two-hour increments beginning at 8 a.m. until the pool closes at 10 p.m. All other aquatic facilities don't currently require reservations.

The pool's modified hours will stay the same:

Daily, 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Swim at your own risk, no reservation required

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: reservation-only guarded swim