Barton Springs Pool closed due to flooding, City says

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday that Barton Springs Pool, located at 2131 William Barton Drive, was temporarily closed due to flooding.

The City said it would continue to closely monitor the flood conditions and update the public when Barton Springs Pool would reopen.

In the meantime, the City said the following pools remained open:

Deep Eddy Pool Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning June 7: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Springwoods Pool Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beginning June 5: Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bartholomew Pool Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Shipe Pool Beginning June 5: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m; Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Govalle Pool Beginning June 5: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Stacy Pool Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



For more information about Barton Springs Pool, call 512-974-6300 or visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.